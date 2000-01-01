XM(XeMarkets)




Top Forex Brokers Comparison can help traders benefit the brokers more. Finding the top forex broker in the world isn't an easy task. We offer you hundreds of forex brokers sorted by country, regulation, bonus,spread,dealing, trading platfrom, payment methods and trading conditions. Every single forex broker listed on TOP Forex Brokers Comparison is reviewed and rated by experienced traders.Compare the top forex brokers online ,then choose the best forex broker that suits you most.Top & best forex brokers review will make it simple.
Forex broker is an intermediatery between a trader and a currency market. Retail trading isn't possible with Forex brokerage. Finding the top forex broker among hundreds of the online firms isn't an easy task. That's why we offer a full set of tools that allow finding, comparring and researching all the important online FOREX companies. Additionally, all Forex brokers here are rated and reviewed by the traders. Some of the brokers' representatives are also answering to the problems that are mentioned in these reviews.
Top forex brokers comparison will make it easy and simple in the end. Top Forex Brokers are the easiest way to choose the right forex brokers from many of online forex trading companies. Hundreds of companies operate in the forex market, but if you want to succeed in the field of forex trading, it is essential to make the right choice from the very beginning. We offer the top forex brokers in the world's largest Top forex brokers list. Trade the forex market with the best forex brokers for your trading style - find that broker here!Our main goal is to rank, evaluate and Compare Forex Brokers.
Top Forex Brokers wish to help you find the top forex broker that suits you best.We team can bring you more benefit in the end!

Forex Broker

Min. Account Size

Min. Position Size

Payment

Max. Leverage

Regulation

Spread

Detail

HotForex -- Best Forex Broker

Top Forex Brokers-HotForex

$5

0.01

Visa,MasterCard,
HotForex Debit Card,
Alipay,Union Pay,WeChat Pay,
WebMoney, credit cards,
wire transfer,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Fasapay,bitpay,
CashU,Neteller, Bank Wire

1:1000

FCA 801701,
DFSA F004885,
FSCA 46632,
FSA SD015,
22747 IBC 2015
CySeC, 183/12

  low to 0 pip

 Website

Categories
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • CashU Forex Brokers
  • PAMM accounts

Advantages
  • 100% super charged Bonus
  • 100% Credit Bonus
  • MetaTrader Forex platform.
  • Web trading platform.
  • Muslim-friendly accounts are available.
  • Tight spreads.
  • Various promotions and bonuses for traders.
  • hotforex-best forex broker
  • Top Forex Brokers

HotForex Spread
Country
  • Cyprus

 

 

FXTM

$5

0.01

Credit / Debit Card,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
China UnionPay, Neteller,
Bank Wire, Payza(AlertPay),
,Yandex.Money,WeChat,
QQPay,Baidu,Perfectmoney
CashU,OKPay,DIXIPay,
Fasapay

1:1000

CySEC, 185/12,FCA (UK), 600475

IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM

 From 0.1 Pip

Website

Categories
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Fasapay Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • Perfectmoney Forex Brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers
  • CashU Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Fixed spreads 24/5
  • COST-FREE TRADING Trade forex, gold & oil
  • True ECN Broker
  • Register and start trading in under 1 minute
  • Flexible Leverage up to 1:1000
  • 24/5 Support
  • FREE Forex Tools and Education
  • COST-FREE TRADING
  • $4 for Every Lot You Trade
  • Over The Weekend
  • 200% CASHBACK REBATE
  • Low Commissions on MT5

Country
  • Cyprus
  • Nigeria
  • United Kingdom

 

 

 

XM(XeMarkets)

XM(XeMarkets)

$5

0.0001

Credit/debit cards,iDEAL
Liberty Reserve,
Local bank transfer
Skrill(Moneybookers),
MoneyGram
Neteller,
SOFORT,China UnionPay
WebMoney,Western Union,
Wire transfer,CashU,QiWi.

1:888

 BaFin, 124161
CNMV (Spain), 2010157773
CySEC, 120/10
FSA (UK), 538324
ASIC,443670

 Avg. 1.9 Pips

 Website

Categories
  • Interest rate on funds
  • Bonus offers
  • Trading contests
  • Free education
  • Personal manager
  • Trading by telephone
  • MAM accounts
  • Segregated accounts
  • Affiliate program
  • Islamic accounts available
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers
  • Webmoney Forex Brokers
  • CashU Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • 100% Bonus up to $500 + 30% Bonus up to $10,000
  • Loyalty Bonus – 30% Bonus up to $10,000
  • MetaTrader Forex platform.
  • Web trading platform.
  • Muslim-friendly accounts are available.
  • Tight spreads.
  • Various promotions and bonuses for traders.

HotForex Stocks
Country
  • Cyprus

 

 

EXNESS

Top Forex Brokers-EXNESS

$1

0.01

WebMoney,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
PerfectMoney, RBK Money,
Payza(AlertPay), Pecunix,
C-Gold, CashU,
Yandex.Money, MoneyMail,
Neteller, Ukash, Paxum,
Payweb, Dixipay,
Visa, MasterCard,
Bank Wire and China UnionPay.

1:2000

 CySec, FDR, FSP NZ

  0.1-0.9 pips

 Website

Categories
  • Best Forex brokers
  • Perfect Money Forex brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • CFD trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Skrill Forex brokers
  • PAMM accounts

Advantages
  • 10% Deposit Bonus
  • Automated withdrawal of funds to electronic payment systems
  • VPS service
  • AutoGraf 4 for order management in MetaTrader 4
  • Tight spreads.
  • Leverage up to 1:2000
  • Metal-Currency accounts

 

 

HotForex Forex
Country
  • Cyprus
    Russian Federation

 

 

easyMarkets

easyMarkets

$25

0.01

Credit/debit cards
Skrill(Moneybookers),
China UnionPay,
Wire transfer

1:400

 ASIC, 246566
CySEC, 079/07

 

 Website

Categories
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • 50% Welcome Bonus
  • MetaTrader 4 trading platform.
  • MetaTrader 5 trading platform (both demo and real accounts).
  • Web-based Forex trading platform.
  • Rich bonus system.

NordFX

NordFX

$5

0.01

WebMoney, credit cards,
NetPay, Payza(AlertPay),
wire transfer, PerfectMoney,
PayPal,Payweb,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
Liberty Reserve,
Webmoney

1:500

 FSC Panama

 

 Website

Categories
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Direct access to interbank liquidity via Integral, CQG platforms
  • ZuluTrade autotrading accounts
  • Account monitoring
  • NordFx offers 21 currency pairs
  • $5 min deposit (micro account)

HotForex indices
Country
  • Mauritius

 

 

AVATRADE(Ava FX)

Top Forex Brokers

$100

0.1

WebMoney, PayPal,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Neteller,Webmoney,
Western Union, e-gold,
credit cards and bank wire

1:400

 ASIC, 143 340 907
Central Bank of Ireland, C53877
Financial Futures Association (Japan), 1574

 

 Website

Categories
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • 100% Bonus
  • Up To $5000 Bonus
  • Variety of billing options available.
  • CFD, Forex, metals and oil trading.
  • MetaTrader Forex broker.

Country
  • British Virgin Islands

 

 

 

Country
  • Cyprus

 

 

 

RoboForex
($15 Free Bonus)

Roboforex

$10

0.01

WebMoney, Handy Bank,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Liberty Reserve, PayPal,
Yandex.Money, bank wire
credit cards,China UnionPay,
Payoneer,Webmoney,
CashU,NetPay

1:500

 FSCL (New Zealand), 4148

 from 0.0 for Pro-accounts (average is 0.8) and 2 pips for Fix-accounts on EUR/USD

 Website

Categories
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • ECN Forex brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • PayPal Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Flexible leverage.
  • Low starting conditions.
  • Variety of trading instruments.
  • Variety of account funding methods.
  • MetaTrader (MT4 & MT5) Forex broker.
  • Swap-free accounts are available.
  • Free VPS server for real traders.
  • ECN via FX Grid by Integral.
  • Web-based trading platform.

Country
  • New Zealand

 

 

TICKMILL

Top Forex Brokers

$100

0.01

Credit / Debit Card,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
China UnionPay, Neteller,
Bank Wire, WebMoney,
STICPAY,Fasapay,
NganLuong.vn, QIWI Wallet

1:500

Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) No.SD008
Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) No. 278/15, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) No. 717270

 0.2 pips

 Website

Categories
  • Neteller Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • ECN/STP Forex Brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Fixed spreads 24/5
  • No Re-quotes, No Rejections!
  • $30 Welcome Account
  • ECN/STP Broker
  • Flexible Leverage up to 1:500
  • 24/5 Support
  • Personal Forex Manager
  • FREE Forex Tools and Education
  • Unlimited and no obligation Real & Demo Accounts
  • Counterparty with Interbank Liquidity
  • Hedging, Scalping and News Trading Permitted
  • Spreads from 0 pips,
  • Islamic accounts
  • Safe and secure money transfers

Country
  • London

 

 

 

IC Market

Top Forex Brokers

$200

0.01

Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, Bitcoin, BPAY, ePayments, FasaPay, Klarna, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, PayPal, Poli, Rapid Pay, Skrill, Transfer from Existing Broker, UnionPay

1:500

ASIC (Australia) no. ACN 123 289 109. AFSL 335692. CySEC (Cyprus) No 362/18,FSA-S #SD018  

 0.1 pips

 Website

Categories
  • Neteller Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Skrille（Moneybookers） Forex brokers
  • ECN/STP Forex Brokers
  • FasaPay Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Fixed spreads 24/5
  • No Re-quotes, No Rejections!
  • Fully regulated broker
  • ECN/STP Broker
  • Flexible Leverage up to 1:500
  • 24/7 Support
  • Advanced range of trading products, CFD trading
  • Raw spread and standard accounts
  • Counterparty with Interbank Liquidity
  • Hedging, Scalping and News Trading Permitted
  • Spreads from 0 pips,
  • Islamic accounts
  • Safe and secure money transfers

Country
  • Australia

 

 

 

Pepperstone

Top Forex Brokers

$200

0.01

Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, BPAY, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, PayPal, Poli, Qiwi, Skrill, Transfer from Existing Broker, UnionPay

1:500

FCA (UK) no. 684312,ASIC (Australia) no. ACN 147 055 703, AFSL 414530,SCB (Bahamas) no. SIA-F217,DFSA #F004356

 0.2 pips

 Website

Categories
  • Neteller Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • ECN/STP Forex Brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Low Forex spreads
  • Global expand including Australia, Asia, MENA, Africa regions and Europe
  • Multiply regulated broker with a strong establishment
  • MT4, MT5 and cTrader platforms
  • Education on Free basis
  • Competitive trading conditions

Country
  • Australia

 

 

 

OCTAFX

Top Forex Brokers-OCTAFX

$5

0.01

Skrill(MoneyBookers),
CashU, Neteller,
Visa, MasterCard,
Bank Wire and China UnionPay.

1:500

 

    IFSA (St. Vincent and Grenadines), 19776 IBC 2011

  0.2 pips

 Website

Categories
  • Best Forex brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • CFD trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • Skrill Forex brokers

Advantages
  • 50% Deposit Bonus
  • low spreads starting from 0.2 pips
    for EUR/USD with STP/ECN trading
  • Islamic accounts available
  • Leverage up to 1:500
  • Metal-Currency accounts

 

 

HotForex Forex
Country
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

 

 

InstaForex

Top Forex Brokers

$1

0.01

Skrill(Moneybookers),
Neteller,EgoPay,CashU,
Ukash,Solidtrustpay,
wire transfer, credit cards,
Liberty Reserve,
WebMoney,RuPay,
Paypal,Payza(AlertPay),
China Unionpay...

1:1000

 RAFMM,IFSC

 2 pips on EUR/USD

 Website

Categories
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • ECN Forex brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Paypal Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • EgoPay Forex Brokers
  • CashU Forex Brokers
  • PAMM accounts
  • No Deposit Bonus

Advantages

 

  • Welcome Bonus for 30% on All Deposit
  • Up To 55% Bonus
  • MetaTrader 4 trading platform.
  • MetaTrader 5 trading platform (both demo and real accounts).
  • Web-based Forex trading platform.
  • 6% interest rate on deposit.
  • Flexible leverage.
  • Wide range of funding options.
  • Islamic (no interest) accounts available.
  • Rich bonus system.
  • ECN execution available.
  • Trading in Forex, stocks CFD and commodity futures.
  • PAMM accounts available.
  • Forex binary options trading.
  • MetaTrader 4 trading platform.
  • Instaforex-best forex broker in Asia
  • Top Forex Broker in 2020
  • No Deposit Bonus

Country
  • British Virgin Islands

 

 

 

Forex4you

Top Forex Brokers

$1

0.0001

Payoneer,NetPay,
WebMoney,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Liberty Reserve,
credit cards and bank wire

1:500

 

 

 Website

Categories
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • Payoneer Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • MetaTrader 4 and WebTrader platforms.
  • Interest rate on account balance.
  • Muslim-friendly accounts with no overnight interest.
  • Extremely low minimum account size and trade amount.

Country
  • United Kingdom

 

 

 

FXOpen

FXopen

$1

0.001

Liberty Reserve,
WebMoney, CashU,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Neteller,Payza(AlertPay),
CashU,QIWI,China UnionPay
and wire transfer

1:500

 FSP (New Zealand), FSP192685

 

 Website

Categories
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • ECN Forex brokers
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • PAMM accounts
  • China Union Pay Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • MetaTrader 4 Forex broker.
  • ECN Forex broker.
  • Traders contests and competitions.
  • Bonus for real trader account opening.
  • Muslim Forex broker - no-overnight interest accounts.
  • WebMoney funds deposit/withdraw option.
  • Futures trading is available.
  • Start trading with as little as $1.
  • Allows investing via Percentage Allocation Management Module (PAMM).

Country
  • Mauritius

 

 

 

AAAFX

AAAFX

$300

0.01

Visa, MasterCard, Skrill(Moneybookers),
GiroPay, EPS, Sofort,
Teleingreso, Ideal,
Przelewy24, QIWI,
Bank Wire.

1:200

 HCMC (Greece), 998281207

 

 Website

Categories
  • Bonus offers
  • Islamic accounts available
  • US traders are welcome
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Skrill Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Highlights:
         Account is integrated with ZuluTrade autotrading platform
         NDD execution
         Islamic accounts
 
  • Current Promotions:
             10% Deposit Bonus

Country
  • Greece

 

 

 

LiteForex

Best Forex Brokers

$10

0.001

WebMoney,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Liberty Reserve,
Payza(AlertPay),EgoPay,
CashU, Perfect Money,
OKPAY,LiqPay,
Bank Wire, Bank Cards

1:500

 RAFMM

 

 Website

Categories
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • Perfect Money Forex Brokers
  • OKPAY Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • MetaTrader Forex broker.
  • MT5 real accounts are available.
  • WebMoney deposit/withdraw method.
  • Very low minimum deposit to start trading.

Country
  • Cyprus

 

 

 

eToro

Top Forex Brokers-ETORO

$50

0.01

Skrill(Moneybookers),
WebMoney, bank wire,
credit cards,
PayPal and Neteller

1:400

 ASIC, 335692
CFTC/NFA, 0382918
CySEC, 109/10

 

 Website

Categories
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Moneybookers Forex brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Newbie friendly platform.
  • Web-based trading platform also available.
  • Innovative approach to Forex.
  • Great user support.
  • Muslim-friendly accounts are available.
  • Variety of electronic payment systems for funds transfers.
  • Bonuses on deposit.
  • Free courses for the real account traders.

Country
  • Cyprus

 

 

Plus500

Top Forex Brokers-Plus500

$50

0.1

Credit cards, PayPal
and wire transfer,
Skrill(MoneyBookers)

1:200

 FSA (UK), 509909

 

 Website

Categories
  • PayPal Forex brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Skrill Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Forex, CFD, commodities and index trading.
  • Bonus on deposit.
  • Free $25 bonus upon account opening.

Country
  • United Kingdom

 

 

 

IronFX

Top Forex Brokers

$500

0.01

Visa, MasterCard,
China UnionPay,Neteller,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
WebMoney, Bank Wire.

1:500

ASIC, 417482
CRFIN (Russia), A-8
CySEC, 125/10
FCA (UK), 585561
FSP (New Zealand), FSP298966

 

Website

Categories
  • Bonus offers
  • Trading contests
  • Personal manager
  • Trading by telephone
  • PAMM accounts
  • Segregated accounts
  • Managed accounts
  • Affiliate program
  • Islamic accounts available
  • Hedging
  • Overnight interest rates (swaps)
  • Trailing stop
  • Pending orders
  • One-click trading
  • Mobile trading
  • Automated trading
  • Webmoney Forex Brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • China UnionPay Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • 100% Welcome Bonus
  • $5000 USD Bonus
  • Dedicated Account Manager
  • Automated withdrawal of funds to electronic payment systems
  • VPS service
  • Instant execution with no slippage
  • Free VPS Hosting for deposits from $5,000
  • Social trading – ZuluTrade, Tradeo
  • IronFX Personal Multi-Account Manager (PMAM)
  • Free iPhone 4S/iPad

Country
  • Cyprus, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Russia

 

 

FxPro

Top Forex Brokers

$100

0.01

Bank wire,
Skrill(MoneyBookers), Credit,
Neteller,PayPal,WebMoney

1:200

 FSCA, 45052
CySEC, 078/07
FCA (UK), 509956
SCB,SIA-F184

  Min 0.8pips

 Website

Categories
  • Paypal Forex brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Forex brokers with web platform
  • MetaTrader Forex brokers
  • NDD Forex Brokers
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Muslim Forex brokers
  • WebMoney Forex brokers
  • Segregated accounts
  • Reliable Forex Brokers
  • Trusted Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Overnight interest rates (swaps)
  • Trailing stop
  • Pending orders
  • One-Cancels-Other (OCO) orders
  • One-click trading
  • Mobile trading
  • Browser-based platform
  • Trading via API
  • Automated trading

HotForex Commodities
Country
  • FxPro Financial Services Ltd. – Cyprus, FxPro UK Ltd. – United Kingdom

 

 

Markets.com

Top Forex Brokers

$100

0.01

Visa, MasterCard, Debit Card,
Fast Wire Transfer, 
Skrill(Moneybookers), Wire Transfer

1:300

CySEC,092/08 ,
FSB,43906

 2 Pips

 Website

Categories
  • Oil trading brokers
  • Gold trading brokers
  • Forex brokers with CFD trading
  • Skrill(Moneybookers) Forex brokers
  • Skrill Forex Brokers
  • Neteller Forex Brokers
  • EU Regulated Forex Brokers

Advantages
  • Fixed spreads 24/5
  • COST-FREE TRADING Trade forex, gold & oil
  • True ECN Broker
  • Full service from beginner to pro
  • Free Market information
  • 24/5 Support
  • FREE Forex Tools and Education
  • Bonuses
  • Trade Forex, CFD, futures, commodities, oil and gold.
  • The Markets.com standard account holder receives a Welcome Bonus of up to $2,000

Country
  • Cyprus

 

 

 

ZuluTrade

ZuluTrade

--

--

    --

 

 National Futures Association (NFA) ID 0389149

 

 Website

Categories		 Zulutrade is an auto-trade service which allows you to choose from thousands of trading signals providers to send live trades directly to your account.
Forex Trading Brokers, forex signals
This is a great service if you do not have the time to spend trading and want someone else to do it for you. We recommend that you monitor the performance of top signal providers in a demo account prior to linking a live account to Zulutrade.
financial instrument traders
Zulutrade operates by linking your broker account to its signal service. If you open a broker account via top forex brokers, you will also get the most benefit.

Country
  • Greece

 

 

 

InstaForex

instaforex

$1

0.01

Skrill(Moneybookers),EgoPay,CashU,Ukash,Solidtrustpay,wire transfer,credit cards, Liberty Reserve,Neteller,WebMoney,RuPay,Paypal,Payza(AlertPay),China Unionpay...

 Website

Attentions: LR (Liberty Reserve) is not available due to its shut down at the moment.

RISK Warning:Trading in foreign exchanges carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your deposited funds; therefore, you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent financial and legal advice if necessary. The information on this website is not directed towards residents of countries where FX trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations.