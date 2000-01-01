|Forex Broker
Min. Account Size
Min. Position Size
Payment
Max. Leverage
Regulation
Spread
Detail
HotForex -- Best Forex Broker
$5
0.01
Visa,MasterCard,
HotForex Debit Card,
Alipay,Union Pay,WeChat Pay,
WebMoney, credit cards,
wire transfer,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Fasapay,bitpay,
CashU,Neteller, Bank Wire
1:1000
FCA 801701,
DFSA F004885,
FSCA 46632,
FSA SD015,
22747 IBC 2015
CySeC, 183/12
low to 0 pip
|Website
Categories
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- CashU Forex Brokers
- PAMM accounts
Advantages
-
-
100% Credit Bonus
- MetaTrader Forex platform.
- Web trading platform.
- Muslim-friendly accounts are available.
- Tight spreads.
- Various promotions and bonuses for traders.
- hotforex-best forex broker
- Top Forex Brokers
Country
FXTM
$5
0.01
Credit / Debit Card,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
China UnionPay, Neteller,
Bank Wire,
Payza(AlertPay),
,Yandex.Money,WeChat,
QQPay,Baidu,Perfectmoney
CashU,OKPay,DIXIPay,
Fasapay
1:1000
CySEC, 185/12,FCA (UK), 600475
IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM
From 0.1 Pip
|Website
Categories
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Fasapay Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- Perfectmoney Forex Brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
- CashU Forex Brokers
Advantages
- Fixed spreads 24/5
- COST-FREE TRADING Trade forex, gold & oil
- True ECN Broker
- Register and start trading in under 1 minute
- Flexible Leverage up to 1:1000
- 24/5 Support
- FREE Forex Tools and Education
- COST-FREE TRADING
- $4 for Every Lot You Trade
- Over The Weekend
- 200% CASHBACK REBATE
- Low Commissions on MT5
Country
- Cyprus
- Nigeria
- United Kingdom
XM(XeMarkets)
$5
0.0001
Credit/debit cards,iDEAL
Liberty Reserve,
Local bank transfer
Skrill(Moneybookers),
MoneyGram
Neteller,
SOFORT,China UnionPay
WebMoney,Western Union,
Wire transfer,CashU,QiWi.
1:888
BaFin, 124161
CNMV (Spain), 2010157773
CySEC, 120/10
FSA (UK), 538324
ASIC,443670
Avg. 1.9 Pips
|Website
Categories
- Interest rate on funds
- Bonus offers
- Trading contests
- Free education
- Personal manager
- Trading by telephone
- MAM accounts
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- Islamic accounts available
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
- Webmoney Forex Brokers
- CashU Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- 100% Bonus up to $500 + 30% Bonus up to $10,000
- Loyalty Bonus – 30% Bonus up to $10,000
- MetaTrader Forex platform.
- Web trading platform.
- Muslim-friendly accounts are available.
- Tight spreads.
- Various promotions and bonuses for traders.
Country
EXNESS
$1
0.01
WebMoney,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
PerfectMoney, RBK Money,
Payza(AlertPay), Pecunix,
C-Gold, CashU,
Yandex.Money, MoneyMail,
Neteller, Ukash, Paxum,
Payweb, Dixipay,
Visa, MasterCard,
Bank Wire and China UnionPay.
1:2000
CySec, FDR, FSP NZ
0.1-0.9 pips
|Website
Categories
- Best Forex brokers
- Perfect Money Forex brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- CFD trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Skrill Forex brokers
- PAMM accounts
Advantages
|
- 10% Deposit Bonus
- Automated withdrawal of funds to electronic payment systems
- VPS service
- AutoGraf 4 for order management in MetaTrader 4
- Tight spreads.
- Leverage up to 1:2000
- Metal-Currency accounts
Country
- Cyprus
Russian Federation
easyMarkets
$25
0.01
Credit/debit cards
Skrill(Moneybookers),
China UnionPay,
Wire transfer
1:400
ASIC, 246566
CySEC, 079/07
|Website
Categories
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- 50% Welcome Bonus
- MetaTrader 4 trading platform.
- MetaTrader 5 trading platform (both demo and real accounts).
- Web-based Forex trading platform.
- Rich bonus system.
NordFX
$5
0.01
WebMoney, credit cards,
NetPay,
Payza(AlertPay),
wire transfer, PerfectMoney,
PayPal,Payweb,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
Liberty Reserve,
Webmoney
1:500
FSC Panama
|Website
Categories
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Direct access to interbank liquidity via Integral, CQG platforms
- ZuluTrade autotrading accounts
- Account monitoring
- NordFx offers 21 currency pairs
- $5 min deposit (micro account)
Country
AVATRADE(Ava FX)
$100
0.1
WebMoney, PayPal,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Neteller,Webmoney,
Western Union, e-gold,
credit cards and bank wire
1:400
ASIC, 143 340 907
Central Bank of Ireland, C53877
Financial Futures Association (Japan), 1574
|Website
Categories
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- 100% Bonus
- Up To $5000 Bonus
- Variety of billing options available.
- CFD, Forex, metals and oil trading.
- MetaTrader Forex broker.
Country
Country
RoboForex
($15 Free Bonus)
$10
0.01
WebMoney, Handy Bank,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Liberty Reserve, PayPal,
Yandex.Money, bank wire
credit cards,China UnionPay,
Payoneer,Webmoney,
CashU,NetPay
1:500
FSCL (New Zealand), 4148
from 0.0 for Pro-accounts (average is 0.8) and 2 pips for Fix-accounts on EUR/USD
|Website
Categories
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- ECN Forex brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- PayPal Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Flexible leverage.
- Low starting conditions.
- Variety of trading instruments.
- Variety of account funding methods.
- MetaTrader (MT4 & MT5) Forex broker.
- Swap-free accounts are available.
- Free VPS server for real traders.
- ECN via FX Grid by Integral.
- Web-based trading platform.
Country
TICKMILL
$100
0.01
Credit / Debit Card,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
China UnionPay, Neteller,
Bank Wire, WebMoney,
STICPAY,Fasapay,
NganLuong.vn, QIWI Wallet
1:500
Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) No.SD008
Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) No. 278/15, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) No. 717270
0.2 pips
|Website
Categories
- Neteller Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- ECN/STP Forex Brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Fixed spreads 24/5
- No Re-quotes, No Rejections!
- $30 Welcome Account
- ECN/STP Broker
- Flexible Leverage up to 1:500
- 24/5 Support
- Personal Forex Manager
- FREE Forex Tools and Education
- Unlimited and no obligation Real & Demo Accounts
- Counterparty with Interbank Liquidity
- Hedging, Scalping and News Trading Permitted
-
- Islamic accounts
- Safe and secure money transfers
Country
IC Market
$200
0.01
Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, Bitcoin, BPAY, ePayments, FasaPay, Klarna, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, PayPal, Poli, Rapid Pay, Skrill, Transfer from Existing Broker, UnionPay
1:500
ASIC (Australia) no. ACN 123 289 109. AFSL 335692. CySEC (Cyprus) No 362/18,FSA-S #SD018
0.1 pips
|Website
Categories
- Neteller Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Skrille（Moneybookers） Forex brokers
- ECN/STP Forex Brokers
- FasaPay Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Fixed spreads 24/5
- No Re-quotes, No Rejections!
- Fully regulated broker
- ECN/STP Broker
- Flexible Leverage up to 1:500
- 24/7 Support
- Advanced range of trading products, CFD trading
- Raw spread and standard accounts
- Counterparty with Interbank Liquidity
- Hedging, Scalping and News Trading Permitted
-
- Islamic accounts
- Safe and secure money transfers
Country
Pepperstone
$200
0.01
Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, BPAY, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, PayPal, Poli, Qiwi, Skrill, Transfer from Existing Broker, UnionPay
1:500
FCA (UK) no. 684312,ASIC (Australia) no. ACN 147 055 703, AFSL 414530,SCB (Bahamas) no. SIA-F217,DFSA #F004356
0.2 pips
|Website
Categories
- Neteller Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- ECN/STP Forex Brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Low Forex spreads
- Global expand including Australia, Asia, MENA, Africa regions and Europe
- Multiply regulated broker with a strong establishment
- MT4, MT5 and cTrader platforms
- Education on Free basis
- Competitive trading conditions
Country
OCTAFX
$5
0.01
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
CashU, Neteller,
Visa, MasterCard,
Bank Wire and China UnionPay.
1:500
IFSA (St. Vincent and Grenadines), 19776 IBC 2011
0.2 pips
|Website
Categories
- Best Forex brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- CFD trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- Skrill Forex brokers
Advantages
|
- 50% Deposit Bonus
- low spreads starting from 0.2 pips
for EUR/USD with STP/ECN trading
- Islamic accounts available
- Leverage up to 1:500
- Metal-Currency accounts
Country
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
InstaForex
$1
0.01
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Neteller,
EgoPay,CashU,
Ukash,Solidtrustpay,
wire transfer, credit cards,
Liberty Reserve,
WebMoney,RuPay,
Paypal,
Payza(AlertPay),
China Unionpay...
1:1000
RAFMM,IFSC
2 pips on EUR/USD
|Website
Categories
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- ECN Forex brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Paypal Forex Brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- EgoPay Forex Brokers
- CashU Forex Brokers
- PAMM accounts
- No Deposit Bonus
Advantages
|
- Welcome Bonus for 30% on All Deposit
- Up To 55% Bonus
- MetaTrader 4 trading platform.
- MetaTrader 5 trading platform (both demo and real accounts).
- Web-based Forex trading platform.
- 6% interest rate on deposit.
- Flexible leverage.
- Wide range of funding options.
- Islamic (no interest) accounts available.
- Rich bonus system.
- ECN execution available.
- Trading in Forex, stocks CFD and commodity futures.
- PAMM accounts available.
- Forex binary options trading.
- MetaTrader 4 trading platform.
- Instaforex-best forex broker in Asia
- Top Forex Broker in 2020
- No Deposit Bonus
Country
Forex4you
$1
0.0001
Payoneer,NetPay,
WebMoney,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Liberty Reserve,
credit cards and bank wire
1:500
|Website
Categories
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- Payoneer Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- MetaTrader 4 and WebTrader platforms.
- Interest rate on account balance.
- Muslim-friendly accounts with no overnight interest.
- Extremely low minimum account size and trade amount.
Country
FXOpen
$1
0.001
Liberty Reserve,
WebMoney, CashU,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Neteller,Payza(AlertPay),
CashU,QIWI,China UnionPay
and wire transfer
1:500
FSP (New Zealand), FSP192685
|Website
Categories
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- ECN Forex brokers
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- PAMM accounts
- China Union Pay Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- MetaTrader 4 Forex broker.
- ECN Forex broker.
- Traders contests and competitions.
- Bonus for real trader account opening.
- Muslim Forex broker - no-overnight interest accounts.
- WebMoney funds deposit/withdraw option.
- Futures trading is available.
- Start trading with as little as $1.
- Allows investing via Percentage Allocation Management Module (PAMM).
Country
AAAFX
$300
0.01
Visa, MasterCard, Skrill(Moneybookers),
GiroPay, EPS, Sofort,
Teleingreso, Ideal,
Przelewy24, QIWI,
Bank Wire.
1:200
HCMC (Greece), 998281207
|Website
Categories
- Bonus offers
- Islamic accounts available
- US traders are welcome
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Skrill Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
Account is integrated with ZuluTrade autotrading platform
NDD execution
Islamic accounts
10% Deposit Bonus
Country
LiteForex
$10
0.001
WebMoney,
Skrill(Moneybookers),
Liberty Reserve,
Payza(AlertPay),
EgoPay,
CashU, Perfect Money,
OKPAY,LiqPay,
Bank Wire, Bank Cards
1:500
RAFMM
|Website
Categories
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Liberty Reserve Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- Perfect Money Forex Brokers
- OKPAY Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- MetaTrader Forex broker.
- MT5 real accounts are available.
- WebMoney deposit/withdraw method.
- Very low minimum deposit to start trading.
Country
eToro
$50
0.01
Skrill(Moneybookers),
WebMoney, bank wire,
credit cards,
PayPal and Neteller
1:400
ASIC, 335692
CFTC/NFA, 0382918
CySEC, 109/10
|Website
Categories
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Forex brokers with web platform
- Oil trading brokers
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Moneybookers Forex brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Newbie friendly platform.
- Web-based trading platform also available.
- Innovative approach to Forex.
- Great user support.
- Muslim-friendly accounts are available.
- Variety of electronic payment systems for funds transfers.
- Bonuses on deposit.
- Free courses for the real account traders.
Country
Plus500
$50
0.1
Credit cards, PayPal
and wire transfer,
Skrill(MoneyBookers)
1:200
FSA (UK), 509909
|Website
Categories
- PayPal Forex brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Skrill Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Forex, CFD, commodities and index trading.
- Bonus on deposit.
- Free $25 bonus upon account opening.
Country
IronFX
$500
0.01
Visa, MasterCard,
China UnionPay,Neteller,
Skrill(MoneyBookers),
WebMoney, Bank Wire.
1:500
ASIC, 417482
CRFIN (Russia), A-8
CySEC, 125/10
FCA (UK), 585561
FSP (New Zealand), FSP298966
|Website
Categories
- Bonus offers
- Trading contests
- Personal manager
- Trading by telephone
- PAMM accounts
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- Affiliate program
- Islamic accounts available
- Hedging
- Overnight interest rates (swaps)
- Trailing stop
- Pending orders
- One-click trading
- Mobile trading
- Automated trading
- Webmoney Forex Brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Neteller Forex Brokers
- China UnionPay Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- 100% Welcome Bonus
- $5000 USD Bonus
- Dedicated Account Manager
- Automated withdrawal of funds to electronic payment systems
- VPS service
- Instant execution with no slippage
- Free VPS Hosting for deposits from $5,000
- Social trading – ZuluTrade, Tradeo
- IronFX Personal Multi-Account Manager (PMAM)
- Free iPhone 4S/iPad
Country
- Cyprus, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Russia
FxPro
$100
0.01
Bank wire,
Skrill(MoneyBookers), Credit,
Neteller,PayPal,WebMoney
1:200
FSCA, 45052
CySEC, 078/07
FCA (UK), 509956
SCB,SIA-F184
Min 0.8pips
|Website
Categories
- Paypal Forex brokers
- Skrill Forex Brokers
- Forex brokers with web platform
- MetaTrader Forex brokers
- NDD Forex Brokers
- Oil trading brokers
- Gold trading brokers
- Forex brokers with CFD trading
- Muslim Forex brokers
- WebMoney Forex brokers
- Segregated accounts
- Reliable Forex Brokers
- Trusted Forex Brokers
Advantages
|
- Overnight interest rates (swaps)
- Trailing stop
- Pending orders
- One-Cancels-Other (OCO) orders
- One-click trading
- Mobile trading
- Browser-based platform
- Trading via API
- Automated trading
Country
- FxPro Financial Services Ltd. – Cyprus, FxPro UK Ltd. – United Kingdom
